Here's Why the VanEck Semiconductor ETF Soared in May And Is a Great Way to Play AI Spending

Key Points

AI spending momentum is shifting focus from GPUs to CPUs in the semiconductor sector.

Broad-based ETF exposure outperformed single-stock holdings like Nvidia in May.

10 stocks we like better than VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF ›

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) surged 18.2% in May according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's a remarkable move for an ETF, given that ETFs' usual role is to trade off outperformance for the security of being tied to sectorwide movement. However, in this case it was sectorwide movement that produced the exceptional results.

Why the semiconductor market flew higher in May

No prizes for guessing it comes down to accelerating momentum in artificial intelligence (AI) spending, with a host of companies either confirming that spending conditions remain robust or committing more capital to AI. However, a star prize is awarded for noting a subtle shift in which stocks are favored right now: broadly speaking, it's a shift from graphics processing units (GPUs) toward more traditional central processing units (CPUs).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

All four companies below are among the 25 holdings in the Van Eck ETF. It's worth noting that the predominantly CPU companies, Intel and Qualcomm, notably outperformed the GPU leader, Nvidia. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices offers both GPUs and CPUs.

Why CPUs joined the party

GPUs are essential for training AI Large Language Models (LLMs), as they excel at massive matrix calculations. As such, they are the backbone of AI infrastructure and also explain why Nvidia leads the industry. In comparison, CPUs are used for sequential logic, such as running an operating system and executing commands and processes.

As AI develops, an ever-increasing number of autonomous agents are performing tasks such as writing code, running calculations, and interacting with software, and they need more powerful CPUs to function effectively.

The point was explicitly outlined by Intel CFO David Zinsner on the lastearnings call noting that in training solutions, the ratio of GPUs to CPUs was up to 8:1. However, in inference it's more "like the 3 to 4:1 kind of level. And as you get into agentic and multi-agent, it's one potentially even flip in the other direction a little bit."

Where next for the Van Eck Semiconductor ETF

The increasing demand for such CPUs, combined with supply constraints, is driving CPU stocks higher, and it's taking the Van Eck ETF with it. In a sense, the events help validate the ETF model of giving investors broad-based exposure to the sector, because an investor would have underperformed the ETF in May by merely holding, say, Nvidia. Something to think about.

Should you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $449,393!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,366,006!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 3, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.