Here's Why Valero Energy (VLO) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Valero Energy (VLO) ended the recent trading session at $130.73, demonstrating a +0.85% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.63%.

The oil refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 4.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.72, showcasing an 81.15% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $28.75 billion, indicating a 9.48% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $118.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.01% and -8.71%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Valero Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.85% lower. Currently, Valero Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Valero Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.27. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.27.

We can additionally observe that VLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.71. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.71.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

