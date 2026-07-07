Here's Why Valero Energy (VLO) Fell More Than Broader Market

Valero Energy (VLO) ended the recent trading session at $266.22, demonstrating a -1.52% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.16%.

Shares of the oil refiner have appreciated by 4.62% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.87%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.5, up 272.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.92 billion, up 20.18% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $28.37 per share and a revenue of $134.62 billion, indicating changes of +167.39% and +9.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.86% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Valero Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Valero Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 9.35.

We can additionally observe that VLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.