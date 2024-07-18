Here's Why Valero Energy (VLO) Fell More Than Broader Market

Valero Energy (VLO) ended the recent trading session at $147.78, demonstrating a -1.51% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 0.07% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.83% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 25, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.82, marking a 29.26% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $34.78 billion, indicating a 0.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.90 per share and a revenue of $135.24 billion, demonstrating changes of -40.16% and -6.58%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 14.09% decrease. At present, Valero Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Valero Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 1.68 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry stood at 1.83 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, positioning it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.