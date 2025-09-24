Here's Why VALE S.A. (VALE) Fell More Than Broader Market

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $10.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.14% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 4.35%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.44, signifying a 21.43% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.28 billion, up 7.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.71 per share and a revenue of $37.79 billion, demonstrating changes of -6.04% and -0.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.89% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VALE S.A. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.42. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 6.42.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

