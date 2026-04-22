Here's Why USA Rare Earth Shares Surged Higher Today

Key Points

Canaccord's buy reiteration and price target hike boosted the shares.

USA Rare Earth is acquiring Serra Verde for $2.8 billion.

The deal secures rare earth supply and strengthens USA Rare Earth's domestic market position.

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Shares in USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) popped higher by more than 10% at 11:30 a.m. today, driven by the reiteration of a buy recommendation from Canaccord. The company is highly regarded for its metals and mining research, so a positive recommendation from Canaccord carries more weight than most.

The latest update was accompanied by a price target hike to $32 from $29 previously and followed the company's announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Serra Verde Group in Brazil for about $2.8 billion.

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Why the deal matters

Serra Verde owns the Pela Ema rare-earth mine and processing plant in Goiás, Brazil which, as USA Rare Earth CEO Barbara Humpton noted on theearnings call is "the only producer outside Asia capable of supplying all four magnetic rare-earth at scale, together with other vital REEs, such as Yttrium.

As Canaccord notes, the acquisition secures USA Rare Earth's supply so it can expand production of rare-earth magnets at its new Stillwater facility. In other words, it de-risks its business plan, which is to produce rare-earth magnets first before beginning commercial production at the heavy rare-earth element (HREE) rich Round Top deposit in Texas in 2028.

The four magnetic rare-earth elements mentioned above include the critically important HREEs Dysprosium and Terbium. Moreover, given that "Serra Verde production is expected to represent over 50% of total non-China HREE supply by 2027," according to USA Rare Earth, this is a significant step toward the company's goal of becoming the leading supplier of heavy rare-earth magnets to the domestic market.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.