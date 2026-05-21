Here's Why USA Rare Earth Shares Popped Higher Today

Key Points

The U.S. still has a dire need to secure a domestic supply of rare-earth materials and magnets.

A government award of funding to the company highlights its strategic importance.

10 stocks we like better than USA Rare Earth ›

Shares in USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) rose by almost 7% as of 11 a.m. today. The rebound in the stock price, and that of its peer MP Materials (NYSE: MP), comes after a sharp sell-off tied to President Trump's visit to China.

USA Rare Earth and China

According to the White House, China has agreed to address shortages of key rare-earth minerals. That tends to be bearish for rare-earth stocks, as it implies an improving relationship that will lead to lower global rare-earth prices a nd undermine the strategic necessity of the U.S. securing its own domestic supply chain of rare-earth minerals, metals, and magnets.

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As such, the sector declined heavily over the last week, only to start bouncing back today. The reason? The reality is that it's still critically important for the U.S. strategically to secure its own supply. While the headlines may suggest a thawing in the relationship, the reality is that China is the dominant player in the rare-earth market and can exercise its leverage at any time.

A new award for USA Rare Earth

That point was reiterated this morning when the company announced it had been selected for an award of $19.3 million from the Department of Energy to help it develop a "pilot-scale rare earth element ("REE") separations project advancing domestic processing capacity for materials".

As readers know, USA Rare Earth has recently taken major steps to derisk its business model, including securing a supply of rare-earth materials and access to intellectual property for separation and processing.

These moves are intended to advance its aim of commissioning the Round Top mine in 2028 so it can truly become a domestic mine-to-magnet rare-earth company. That's likely to happen, whatever the state of relations with China over rare exports is from one week to the next.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.