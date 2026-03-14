Here's Why USA Rare Earth Shares Crushed The Market This Week

Key Points

The company acquired full ownership of the Round Top deposit.

A senior executive with strong government ties joined the leadership team.

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USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) bucked the market this week by rising 11.5% when the S&P 500 declined. It's a performance that reflects some positive news flow around the company's long-term growth aspirations.

USA Rare Earth derisks its business plan

Two recent developments are noteworthy for investors. First, the company agreed to acquire the remaining 18.6% interest in the Round Top deposit from Texas Mineral Resources Corp (TMRC) in exchange for 3,823,328 shares of USA Rare Earth stock, valued at approximately $73 million.

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The deal removes some uncertainty about the TMRC's ability to raise cash to fund the commercial development of Round Top. As a reminder, the company plans to begin producing rare earth magnets at its Stillwater facility in 2026 before commencing commercial development at Round Top in 2028.

USA Rare Earth strengthens its leadership team

Second, the company appointed three senior executives, including Gregory Bowman as Chief Global Policy Officer and Head of External Relations.

He was recently the Chief Corporate Strategy Officer for Siemens Government Technologies, a part of the German industrial giant that handles sensitive U.S. government contracts. He also has 25 years of experience in legal and leadership roles in the U.S. Army, including service on the U.S. Army Science Board and the U.S. Department of Defense Business Board.

Why Bowman's appointment could help

USA Rare Earth is focused on developing heavy rare earth elements (HREEs) at Round Top and ultimately HREE magnets. They have critical applications across the defense industry and are a key reason why the U.S. government ensured the company got access to federal funding and a loan under the CHIPS Act.

Bowman's experience will support engagement with the U.S. government and Department of Defense, helping to mitigate potential political challenges and strengthen the company's position as a potential supplier of HREEs to the military.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.