Here's Why URBN Can be a Value Play Stock: Key Insight for Investors

Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN stands out as a compelling value play within the Retail-Apparel and Shoes industry, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, below the industry average of 15.74 and the Retail-Wholesale sector average of 23.01. This undervaluation highlights its potential for investors seeking attractive entry points in the retail space. URBN's Value Score of A emphasizes its investment appeal.

URBN Looks Attractive From Valuation Perspective



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company are currently trading 15.3% below its 52-week high of $61.16 reached on March 3, 2025, making investors contemplate their next move. In the past six months, the URBN stock has gained 32%, significantly outperforming the industry’s 10.2% fall. The company’s strategic initiative and operational efficiencies have helped it outpace the broader sector and the S&P 500 index’s respective declines of 1.7% and 5.7% in the same period.

URBN Stock Past Six-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This leading lifestyle specialty retailer closed Friday’s trading session at $51.82. The stock is trading above its 50 and 200-day SMAs (simple moving averages) of $51.33 and $46.53, respectively, highlighting a continued uptrend. This technical strength, along with sustained momentum, indicates positive market sentiment and investors’ confidence in URBN’s financial health and growth prospects.

URBN Trades Above 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

URBN Achieves Strong Growth Across Retail, Wholesale & Nuuly

Urban Outfitters delivered strong performance in its Retail segment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, achieving solid sales growth. Comparable sales rose across all its brands, with Anthropologie leading and recording 8.3% year-over-year growth. This increase was largely driven by a significant boost in digital sales, alongside a moderate rise in in-store sales. The Home category also recorded its first positive comparable sales growth of the fiscal year.



The Free People Group continued to perform well, showing notable gains both online and in-store. The FP Movement sub-brand experienced particularly rapid growth, fueled by increased brand visibility and the expansion of its store network.



The Wholesale segment also delivered exceptional results, supported by strong demand from specialty and department stores. Free People Wholesale played a key role in this performance by emphasizing full-price selling over markdowns. FP Movement Wholesale saw impressive growth as well, with sales surging more than 90% year over year. This focus on maintaining full-price sales significantly contributed to higher profitability.



Urban Outfitters' rental subscription platform, Nuuly, remained a major driver of growth. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the segment’s net sales rose 78.4% from the previous year, with subscription revenues climbing 55.6%. This growth was primarily attributed to a 53.5% increase in active subscribers to 300,000.



Nuuly also reached a milestone by achieving its first full year of profitability, generating $13 million in operating profit with a mid-single-digit margin. The platform added more than 20,000 new subscribers in the fiscal fourth quarter, reflecting strong continued momentum. Management is targeting $500 million in revenues for Nuuly by fiscal 2026. Our model estimates that net sales of the Nuuly segment will increase 10.4% year over year in fiscal 2026.

Urban Outfitters Expands Strategic Footprint

URBN remains focused on growing its physical retail presence through a strategic and ambitious store-opening plan. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company opened seven Free People stores and 25 FP Movement locations, while Anthropologie added new stores to its portfolio. Simultaneously, Urban Outfitters continued optimizing its retail footprint by closing underperforming locations and concentrating on smaller, more efficient, high-performing formats.



In fiscal 2026, the company intends to open 58 stores, including 20 FP Movement locations, 16 Free People stores and 15 Anthropologie sites. Over the longer term, URBN plans to scale FP Movement to 300 stores across North America, strengthening its presence in the activewear category. Backed by strong brand momentum, sound financial results and a clear strategic vision, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth.

URBN Faces Continued Struggles With Core Brand, Rising Costs

Urban Outfitters' core brand continues to struggle, with a 3.5% year over year decline in retail segment comps for the fiscal fourth quarter. This underperformance is particularly concerning compared with Anthropologie and Free People. In North America, sales trends remained weak, showing high-single-digit negative comps. Despite efforts to improve the merchandise mix and reduce markdowns, these strategies have yet to boost sales. The brand faces tough competition from fast-fashion players like Zara and H&M, and its future growth remains uncertain. We expect sales of the Urban Outfitters brand to decline 2.7% year over year, with comparable sales edging down 1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



Rising SG&A expenses are other challenges, increasing 8.6% year over year to $402.4 million. The rise is mainly due to higher marketing costs aimed at driving sales and customer traffic. Payroll costs also grew as a result of store sales growth and store openings. As a result, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales rose by 33 basis points to 24.6%. For fiscal 2026, the company expects SG&A expenses to grow 7.1% to $1.56 billion, driven by continued marketing investments, higher store labor costs from openings, and technology improvements.

Final Word on Urban Outfitters

URBN has the potential as an investment due to its attractive valuation and growth in brands like Free People and Nuuly, which are performing well. The company’s expansion in digital sales and physical stores, along with its strategic initiatives, suggests a positive outlook for the long term.



However, the company continues to face challenges with its core Urban Outfitters brand, which has struggled to maintain growth, and rising operational costs that may impact margins. Given these factors, while there are growth opportunities, investors should proceed cautiously as the challenges could hinder more substantial short-term gains. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are Nordstrom Inc. JWN, Stitch Fix SFIX and Canada Goose GOOS.



Nordstrom is a leading fashion specialty retailer. It has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordstrom’s fiscal 2025 earnings and revenues indicates growth of 1.8% and 2.2%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. JWN delivered a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 26.1%.



Stitch Fix delivers customized shipments of apparel, shoes and accessories for women, men and kids. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFIX’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies growth of 64.7% from the year-ago actual. SFIX delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 48.9%.



Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. GOOS is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canada Goose’s current fiscal year’s earnings and revenues implies declines of 1.4% and 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. Canada Goose delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 71.3%.

