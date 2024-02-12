Here's Why Urban Outfitters (URBN) is Ahead of the Curve

Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN has exhibited a decent run on the bourses in the past year. Thanks to its strategic growth initiative, store-related efforts, and impressive results from the Retail unit and FP Movement, the stock has outpaced the Zacks Retail-Apparel and Shoes industry. In the said period, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 55.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 27.3%. The stock has also outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector’s rise of 23.8%.



Additionally, an uptrend in the Zacks Consensus Estimate echoes the same sentiment. The consensus estimates for the current and next financial years have increased 0.6% and 1.4% to $3.25 and $3.50, respectively, over the past 30 days.



Let’s Delve Deeper

Urban Outfitters' robust investment in technology, particularly its emphasis on digital platforms and data analytics, is positioning it for sustained growth and competitiveness in the industry. By harnessing advanced technologies, the company not only enhances customer engagement and satisfaction but also streamlines its operations across diverse brands.



URBN's strategic endeavors, such as expanding its brick-and-mortar presence and bolstering its digital footprint, underscore its proactive approach to capturing market opportunities. Through a combination of innovative technology adoption and strategic expansion initiatives, Urban Outfitters, one of the recognized names in the retail space, is well-positioned to drive growth, attract customers, and solidify its market presence in an evolving landscape.



The company’s focus on engaging marketing campaigns and leveraging social media platforms demonstrates its ability to connect with its target audience effectively. The emphasis on fashion newness and customer acquisition strategies indicates a deep understanding of its consumer base and the competitive retail environment.



URBN's strategic marketing and product initiatives have significantly boosted customer growth and engagement for its Anthropologie and Free People brands. Effective marketing strategies demonstrate a deep connection with their target market and successful brand positioning.



The Anthropologie, Free People and FP Movement brands all achieved impressive double-digit growth in both store and online sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, with FP Movement witnessing a notable 49% increase in year-over-year comps sales.



Nuuly, URBN's rental subscription venture, has also seen significant growth during the same period, with an 86% revenue increase from the previous year. The addition of nearly 39,000 subscribers in the quarter highlights URBN's ability to meet changing consumer demands.



URBN is enhancing its digital capabilities through various initiatives aimed at improving product development, demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and personalized marketing. The introduction of generative AI is poised to bolster creative processes, drive efficiencies, and achieve cost savings across different areas.



For fiscal 2024, URBN plans a capital expenditure of $235 million, mainly directed toward expanding its distribution capabilities. This includes the launch of a highly automated omni fulfillment center in Kansas City, KS, and a new rental fulfillment facility in Missouri, expected to be operational in early fiscal 2025.

Wrapping Up

Despite the overall positive performance, the company is still facing challenges, especially for the Urban Outfitters brand, which saw a 14% decrease in Retail segment comps in the fiscal third quarter. Efforts are underway to reinvigorate the brand through enhanced product assortments, brand relevancy and marketing strategies.



URBN's robust business strategies, retail expansion plans and solid foundation are promising. The focus on bolstering direct-to-consumer operations, enhancing productivity, and managing inventory levels effectively is set to drive the company's success moving forward.

3 Other Hot Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same space are Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO and Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK.



Abercrombie & Fitch is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 14.9% from the fiscal 2022 reported figure. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 713%.



American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear. It flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 45.4% and 5%, respectively, from the fiscal 2022 reported figure. AEO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 23%.



Deckers Outdoor is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. DECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers Outdoor’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 37.3% and 15.3%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures.

