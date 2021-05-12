Here's Why Upstart Stock Is Soaring While Most Stocks Are Falling

What happened

The stock market was having a generally weak day on Wednesday, with all three major market indexes firmly in negative territory. However, fintech lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was a big exception. As of 10:30 a.m. EDT, Upstart's stock price had risen by more than 12% for the day.

So what

Since we're in the middle of earnings season, it probably won't come as a surprise that Upstart's latest results are responsible for today's move.

Image source: Getty Images.

To put it mildly, Upstart's key figures from the first quarter look very impressive. Revenue of about $121.4 million grew by 90% year over year and beat expectations by more than $5 million. Upstart's bank partners originated 169,750 loans on the fintech company's platform during the quarter, totaling $1.73 billion. This was more than double the partner originations in the first quarter of 2020. Conversions on interest rate requests increased sharply to 22% from just 14% a year ago.

In addition, margins were significantly improved from a year ago, and the company's adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share was higher than analysts had been expecting. And for the second quarter, Upstart is expecting revenue to grow by an impressive 28% sequentially. For the full year, the company increased its revenue guidance from $500 million to $600 million.

Now what

With results like this, it's not difficult to see why shares are reacting so positively. However, with Upstart just getting started in the massive auto lending space, it's entirely possible that the most exciting chapters in the company's growth story are still ahead of it.

10 stocks we like better than Upstart Holdings, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Upstart Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.