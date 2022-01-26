Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

What happened

The stock market was having a strong day on Wednesday morning, with all three major averages in the green and the S&P 500 higher by 1% at 10:40 a.m. ET. However, artificial intelligence (AI)-based lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a big outperformer, with shares higher by more than 5%.

So what

There are two likely explanations for today's move. For one thing, Upstart, like most other high-growth technology stocks, has been beaten down recently, and that's the group that is rebounding the most today. So, it's fair to say that much of the move is due to general market strength.

With that said, there is some company-specific news out of Upstart. The company announced that it has added Corning Credit Union to its personal lending partners in the Upstart Referral Network, which should help keep its lending volume moving higher in 2022.

Now what

Even after today's move, Upstart is still 75% below its highs, so take it with a big grain of salt. And while adding another lending partner is certainly a good thing, the big X-factor will be whether the fintech company can replicate its personal lending success in the much larger auto lending industry.

Upstart is set to report its latest results on Feb. 15, so investors will have a better idea of the actual momentum in the company's business at that time. If the company's loan volume and profitability continue to move in the right direction, the current share price could end up being a bargain for patient investors.

10 stocks we like better than Upstart Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Upstart Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.