Here's Why Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) was down 2.22% at $24.22. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.38, showcasing a 26.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $290.01 million, up 35.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.21% and +34.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Upstart Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.14, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that UPST currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry stood at 0.82 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.