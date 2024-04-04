Here's Why United Rentals (URI) Fell More Than Broader Market

United Rentals (URI) closed the latest trading day at $693.83, indicating a -1.74% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Shares of the equipment rental company have appreciated by 4.33% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Rentals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $8.35, reflecting a 5.03% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.41 billion, reflecting a 3.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $43.08 per share and a revenue of $14.98 billion, signifying shifts of +5.74% and +4.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. United Rentals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, United Rentals is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.06.

It's also important to note that URI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, placing it within the top 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.