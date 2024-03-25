Here's Why United Rentals (URI) Fell More Than Broader Market

United Rentals (URI) ended the recent trading session at $704.44, demonstrating a -1.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 8.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 8.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of United Rentals will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.35, up 5.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.41 billion, up 3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $42.90 per share and a revenue of $14.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.3% and +4.55%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for United Rentals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower. United Rentals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, United Rentals is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.65. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.8.

Also, we should mention that URI has a PEG ratio of 2.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

