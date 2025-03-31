Here's Why United Parcel Service (UPS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the latest trading day at $109.99, indicating a +0.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had lost 7.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 7.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.48, marking a 3.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.29 billion, indicating a 1.92% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.77 per share and revenue of $88.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.65% and -2.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.31% lower. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.