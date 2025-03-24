Here's Why United Parcel Service (UPS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with United Parcel Service (UPS) standing at $115.80, reflecting a +0.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.77% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had lost 1.06% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of United Parcel Service will be of great interest to investors. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.9%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.29 billion, indicating a 1.92% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.81 per share and a revenue of $88.36 billion, signifying shifts of +1.17% and -2.98%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.79% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.52 of its industry.

Meanwhile, UPS's PEG ratio is currently 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.36.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

