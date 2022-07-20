Here's Why United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is United Natural Foods Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

United Natural Foods has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. United Natural Foods' EPS skyrocketed from US$2.84 to US$4.27, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 51%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note United Natural Foods achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 5.1% to US$28b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:UNFI Earnings and Revenue History July 20th 2022

Are United Natural Foods Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. United Natural Foods followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have US$35m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 1.5%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add United Natural Foods To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that United Natural Foods has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You still need to take note of risks, for example - United Natural Foods has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

