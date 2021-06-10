Here's Why uniQure N.V.'s (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Is Unlikely to Expect A Pay Rise This Year

CEO Matt Kapusta has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 16 June 2021. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing uniQure N.V.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, uniQure N.V. has a market capitalization of US$1.7b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.5m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 9.3% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$585k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$4.7m. From this we gather that Matt Kapusta is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Matt Kapusta also holds US$6.5m worth of uniQure stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$585k US$548k 13% Other US$3.9m US$3.5m 87% Total Compensation US$4.5m US$4.1m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 20% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 80% is other remuneration. uniQure pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

uniQure N.V.'s Growth

Over the last three years, uniQure N.V. has shrunk its earnings per share by 9.2% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 506%.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has uniQure N.V. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 3.8% over three years, uniQure N.V. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

To Conclude...

The overall company performance has been commendable, however there are still areas for improvement. Still, we think that until shareholders see an improvement in EPS growth, they may find it hard to justify a pay rise for the CEO.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for uniQure (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

