Here’s Why Uninsured Drivers Are Running Up Your Insurance Bill

One in eight drivers did not have car insurance in 2019, according to a new report from the Insurance Research Council (IRC), an industry-funded research group.

Nationally, 12.6% of car owners don’t have auto insurance, with wide variations among states.

Mississippi saw a 5.7% spike in uninsured drivers from 2015 to 2019 and has the highest rate of uninsured drivers in the country (29.4%). Conversely, New Jersey had an 11.8% decrease in uninsured drivers and has the lowest rate in the country (3.1%).

Estimated Percentage of Uninsured Drivers

Why Everyone Else Pays for Uninsured Drivers

The problems caused by uninsured drivers spread to everyone else who owns a car and has insurance. After all, uninsured drivers don’t stay home. They still drive and cause accidents—accidents that they can’t pay for. The buck passes to other drivers who have to buy extra insurance in case of crashes with uninsured drivers.

Specifically, you may be paying for uninsured motorist (UM) coverage. This pays for your medical bills and expenses like lost wages if you or your passengers are in a car accident caused by an uninsured (or underinsured) driver. Uninsured motorist coverage is even required in some states. Remember that uninsured motorist coverage pays you, not the uninsured driver.

Collision insurance can also pay for your car repairs after damage from an uninsured driver.

“Uninsured drivers increase the cost of insurance for those who comply with their state’s requirements, and that’s not fair” said David Corum, vice president of the IRC in a statement. “Keeping insurance affordable is more difficult when a significant number of drivers refuse to carry their fair share of costs.”

The IRC estimates insured drivers paid an average of $78 per car in 2016 (the latest data available form the IRC) for extra insurance costs for protection against uninsured drivers. That was a total of $13 billion spent on uninsured motorist coverage.

How to Buy Uninsured Motorist Coverage

Uninsured motorist coverage is required in some states. In other states, you can reject it in writing, or it might not be offered at all.

If you buy UM coverage you’ll typically need to match the UM coverage limits to your liability limits. For example, if you have liability limits of 100/300 ($100,000 for injury to one person in an accident and $300,000 for multiple injuries in one accident), you’ll need to buy 100/300 in UM coverage.

In some states, you can buy uninsured property damage (UMPD) coverage and underinsured property damage (UIMPD) coverage, which covers damage to your own car if someone without insurance crashes into you.

It’s a good idea to compare quotes from several companies for all the coverage types you want. Here are Forbes Advisor’s ratings of the best car insurance companies.

