Here's Why Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) ended the recent trading session at $381.31, demonstrating a +0.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 5.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ulta Beauty will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Ulta Beauty is projected to report earnings of $4.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion, up 6.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $25.38 per share and a revenue of $11.18 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.71% and +9.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ulta Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% downward. Ulta Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ulta Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.74 for its industry.

Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 179, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

