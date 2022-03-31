Markets
PATH

Here's Why UiPath Stock Is Getting Battered Today

Contributor
Cory Renauer The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), an enterprise automation company, are losing ground following the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call. The stock is down 24.2% as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday.

So what

During the three months ended Jan. 31, 2022, UiPath reported revenue that rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million. The company beat expectations on the bottom line with $0.05 per share in adjusted earnings. The average analyst following UiPath was expecting just $0.03 per share.

Despite a solid fiscal fourth quarter, investment banks up and down Wall Street were quick to cut their price targets on UiPath in response to weaker-than-expected forward guidance. In the fiscal first quarter, the company expects revenue to land in a range between $223 million and $225 million. The average analyst was expecting the company to forecast $236 million.

Concerned investor looking at stocks on a tablet.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

UiPath's robotic process automation software allows organizations of all shapes and sizes to automate tasks that eat up employees' valuable time, and a lot of those organizations are in Europe. The company has paused operations in Ukraine and Russia, and there's no telling when they'll start up again.

UiPath's outlook was darker than expected because management is a little bit more concerned about Russia's war in Ukraine than Wall Street analysts. UiPath co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines recently returned from a tour in Europe, where the company does a lot of business. While optimistic, he feels the war is affecting economic sentiment throughout Europe more powerfully than American investors seem to appreciate.

10 stocks we like better than UiPath Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and UiPath Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Cory Renauer owns UiPath Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends UiPath Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PATH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular