Here's Why UiPath Stock Absolutely Crashed Today

When a company greatly reduces its full-year financial guidance and its new CEO abruptly leaves the company, investors tend to react negatively. And that's exactly what's happening with enterprise software company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) on Thursday. As of 9:45 a.m. ET, UiPath stock was down a painful 35% as investors processed the disheartening developments from its report for its fiscal first quarter of 2025.

What's the problem with UiPath?

UiPath's Q1 ended in April. The company provides businesses with software that automates repetitive tasks and is frequently recognized as a leader in its industry. Even today, it announced that it was just recognized as a leader in document mining and analytics, according to Forrester Research. But despite being a leader, the business still has its struggles.

There's only the faintest hint of the issue at hand in UiPath's Q1 report. The company's revenue of $335 million was at the high end of guidance and up 16% year over year. However, its annual recurring subscription revenue -- a forward-looking metric -- was at the lower end of its previous guidance.

Annual recurring revenue is trending toward slower growth, and UiPath's management consequently lowered its full-year guidance. CFO Ashim Gupta said that its customers have "increased deal scrutiny." But this is just a really nice way of saying it's having a harder time getting its customers to buy its stuff.

UiPath lowered its full-year revenue guidance by "only" about $100 million and its guidance for annual recurring revenue by about $60 million. The drop in its stock price seems disproportionately large by comparison. But it was certainly big enough to make investors question this business, which is why the stock is down today.

What's going on with leadership?

To go with the financial issues, UiPath's CEO Robert Enslin is surprisingly leaving the company completely on June 1 -- just two days from now. On the one hand, founder and former CEO Daniel Dines is taking back the CEO position, which is good for stability. But on the other hand, Enslin has been the sole CEO for only four months (he served as co-CEO with Dines for about two years), which raises more questions than answers.

UiPath does have some attractive qualities, such as a leadership position in its space, good cash flow, and a strong balance sheet. But this abrupt CEO departure adds a layer of complexity to this business for now, and it's understandable why investors are running for the sidelines.

