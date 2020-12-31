Here's Why U.S. Cellular (USM) is a Solid Pick for Investors

Shares of United States Cellular Corporation USM have lost 17.3% in the past year compared with 2.2% decline of the industry. Currently, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.



This Chicago, IL-based company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 1.5% upward over the past seven days.

Growth Drivers

U.S. Cellular, a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems TDS, is the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. It provides a range of wireless products and services, and a high-quality network to increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve efficiency of government operations.



The company continues to expand its 5G device offering for consumers and businesses. It launched its first 5G High-Speed Internet indoor router — the Inseego INSG Wavemaker FG2000 5G. Inseego’s mobile broadband and fixed wireless access solutions incorporate advanced technologies, including 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6, into products that provide strong connectivity. The fixed wireless solution provides fast broadband access on U.S. Cellular’s 600 MHz 5G network to homes and businesses.



U.S. Cellular teamed up with Hyperion Partners, a full-service technology distributor and master agent specializing in telecommunications, to provide enhanced technology offerings and solutions for business and government customers. By combining U.S. Cellular’s strong network, wireless and IoT industry expertise with Hyperion’s experience in selling telecommunications services, the companies can better meet the evolving needs of small, medium and large businesses, and government entities.



U.S. Cellular is well positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G. The company continues its network modernization program, adding capacity and speed while launching 5G services commercially and VoLTE in the remaining markets. The company has been building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology. It achieved a 5G millimeter-wave milestone in collaboration with tech giants like Qualcomm QCOM.



U.S. Cellular is on a multi-year path to bring 5G to as many customers as possible, with new markets on the horizon. Its 5G network currently covers certain areas of California, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.



U.S. Cellular has been expanding its footprint while adopting unlimited plans to enhance average revenue per user. It has made progress on strategic objectives, growing customer base by increasing handset connections and customer loyalty to improve revenues and profitability. The company is working toward long-term growth and sustainability.

