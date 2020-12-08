Here's Why U.S. Cellular (USM) is a Solid Pick for Investors

Shares of United States Cellular Corporation USM have lost 9.3% in the past year against 2.9% growth of the industry. Currently, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.







This Chicago, IL-based company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 7.4% upward over the past 30 days.

Growth Drivers

U.S. Cellular, a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems TDS, is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. It provides a variety of wireless products and services and a high-quality network to increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve efficiency of government operations.



The company has been building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology. It achieved a 5G millimeter-wave milestone in collaboration with tech giants. U.S. Cellular is on a multi-year path to bring 5G to as many customers as possible, with new markets on the horizon. It had already deployed 5G technology in urban and rural communities in Iowa and Wisconsin.



Moreover, the company is helping customers who are trying to minimize in-person interactions. U.S. Cellular continues to strengthen its customer base and identify new revenue streams while reducing expenses across the business. It aims to offer an exceptional wireless experience to customers by providing a superior quality network and national coverage.



U.S. Cellular is well positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G. The company continues its network modernization program, adding capacity and speed while launching 5G services commercially and VoLTE in remaining markets.



U.S. Cellular has been expanding its footprint while adopting unlimited plans to enhance average revenue per user. It has made progress on strategic objectives, growing customer base by increasing handset connections and customer loyalty to improve revenues and profitability. Churn rate mitigation strategies and accretive subscriber base should aid its performance. U.S. Cellular is working toward long-term growth and sustainability.

Other Key Choices

A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics PLT and NIC EGOV, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



NIC delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters.

