Here's Why U.S. Cellular (USM) is a Solid Pick for Investors

Shares of United States Cellular Corporation USM have inched up 3.1% year to date against the industry’s decline of 11.6%.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 7.3% over the past 60 days.

Growth Drivers

With 5 million connections in 21 states, U.S. Cellular provides a range of wireless products and services and high-quality network to customers.



The Chicago, IL-based company continues to make progress toward its strategic objectives — growing customer base by increasing handset connections and customer loyalty to boost revenues and profitability — in a competitive environment.



Earlier this year, U.S. Cellular purchased 254 licenses for nearly $1.46 billion in the Federal Communications Commission’s C-Band Auction 107. It has a mid-band spectrum in almost all of its operating markets when combined with prior mid-band purchases of CBRS spectrum in Auction 105.



With 5G and network modernization programs on track, the company is optimistic about using the millimeter-wave spectrum for fixed wireless access and its potential to serve rural customers. It aims to provide excellent customer service while ramping up business opportunities that use 5G and IoT.



U.S. Cellular is also expanding its 5G device offering for consumers and businesses. It is working on bridging the digital divide so that people can have access to high-quality and affordable broadband services. It is focused on expanding its footprint while adopting unlimited plans to enhance average revenue per user.



U.S. Cellular is working toward long-term growth and sustainability. We believe that the stock has more upside left.

Other Key Choices

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is another top-ranked stock in the telecom space, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 8.8% over the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. The stock has soared 240.2% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is also a solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for next-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.2% over the past 30 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 22.2% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for next-year earnings has been revised upward by 300% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has returned 16.2% in the past year.

