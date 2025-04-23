Here's Why Tyson Foods (TSN) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $62.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.5%.

The meat producer's shares have seen an increase of 2.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.62% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.85, signifying a 37.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.1 billion, indicating a 0.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $53.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.23% and +0.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Tyson Foods boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.07 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.21.

One should further note that TSN currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.76. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Food - Meat Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

