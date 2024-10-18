Here's Why Tyson Foods (TSN) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest market close, Tyson Foods (TSN) reached $60.01, with a +0.37% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.

The meat producer's shares have seen a decrease of 3.05% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tyson Foods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 12, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.64, marking a 72.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.33 billion, down 0.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.21% lower. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Tyson Foods is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.34, so one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can additionally observe that TSN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.38.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

