Here's Why Tyson Foods (TSN) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $52.33, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Shares of the meat producer witnessed a gain of 8.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tyson Foods will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.38, showcasing a 55.29% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.3 billion, reflecting a 0.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $52.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.66% and -0.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.22% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Tyson Foods is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.16. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.22.

It is also worth noting that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.41.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

