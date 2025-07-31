Here's Why TXO Partners LP (TXO) Fell More Than Broader Market

TXO Partners LP (TXO) ended the recent trading session at $15.20, demonstrating a -1.36% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.46% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TXO Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.02, marking a 122.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.09 million, up 41.49% from the prior-year quarter.

TXO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $372.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.46% and +31.75%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.23% lower. At present, TXO Partners LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TXO Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.01 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.22.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

