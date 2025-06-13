Here's Why Tutor Perini (TPC) Fell More Than Broader Market

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed the most recent trading day at $42.08, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.13% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.3%.

The construction company's shares have seen an increase of 17.52% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Tutor Perini is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.63%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.23 billion, reflecting a 9.22% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.75 per share and a revenue of $5.13 billion, signifying shifts of +155.91% and +18.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Tutor Perini is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.48. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.14.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.