Here's Why Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Turning Point Brands Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Turning Point Brands had US$430.4m of debt, up from US$301.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$157.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$272.9m.

How Strong Is Turning Point Brands' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TPB Debt to Equity History August 23rd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Turning Point Brands had liabilities of US$61.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$433.9m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$157.5m and US$5.81m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$331.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Turning Point Brands has a market capitalization of US$917.3m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Turning Point Brands's debt is 2.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.9 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Looking on the bright side, Turning Point Brands boosted its EBIT by a silky 67% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Turning Point Brands's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Turning Point Brands recorded free cash flow worth 52% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

On our analysis Turning Point Brands's EBIT growth rate should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit to cover its interest expense with its EBIT. Considering this range of data points, we think Turning Point Brands is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Turning Point Brands that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

