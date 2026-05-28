Here's Why TT Stock Is a Compelling Pick for You Right Now

Trane Technologies plc TT, a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC") and transport solutions, has delivered an impressive performance over the past few months and shows potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Therefore, if you have not taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, you should add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes TT an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had a decent run over the past six months. Shares of Trane Technologies have risen 11.6% against 3.3% decline in the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank: TT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer attractive investment opportunities for investors.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Over the past 60 days, five earnings estimates for 2026 have moved northward, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has increased 0.5% during this period.

Impressive Earnings Surprise History: TT has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 2.7%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trane Technologies’ second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.27 per share, indicating 10.1% year-over-year growth. For 2026, the consensus estimate is pegged at $14.83 per share, implying 13.6% year-over-year growth.

Growth Factors: Trane Technologies’ growth is primarily driven by the strong demand for its commercial HVAC, energy-efficient solutions and data center cooling infrastructure. Rising global energy demand, sustainability trends and digitalization further support long-term growth. Robust demand in the commercial HVAC business, particularly in the Americas, is accelerating revenue generation. TT reported Enterprise organic bookings growth of 24% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, while total backlog climbed to a record $10.7 billion, up more than 30% from year-end 2025. Commercial HVAC bookings in the Americas rose approximately 40% year over year during the same period.

Trane Technologies plc Revenue (TTM)

Trane Technologies plc revenue-ttm | Trane Technologies plc Quote

TT also highlighted strong demand from data centers, where customers require advanced cooling technologies and highly engineered systems designed to support rapidly expanding artificial intelligence ("AI") and cloud infrastructure. During the latest quarterly earnings conference, management stated that the acquisition of Stellar Energy Americas, Inc. in February 2026 added nearly $1 billion to the backlog and further strengthened Trane Technologies’ position in the fast-growing modular cooling market.

Past acquisitions, such as Brainbox AI, have enabled TT to achieve measurable reductions in energy consumption and improvements in sustainability by lowering carbon emissions, thereby adding considerable value to HVAC services provided to buildings.

The company’s operational excellence offsets inflation and tariff pressures. Trane Technologies reported 3% year-over-year Enterprise organic revenue growth in the last quarter, while adjusted earnings per share rose 7%. TT expects to further mitigate tariff and inflationary pressures through operational excellence initiatives, productivity improvements and pricing actions.

Trane Technologies had a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.1 in the first quarter of 2026, which improved marginally from the preceding quarter's 1.09 due to an increase in cash reserves. A current ratio of above 1 enables the company to pay off short-term obligations efficiently.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS and TransUnion TRU.

FactSet Research Systems carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FDS' earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 0.4%.

TransUnion also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.5%.

TRU's earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the surprise being 6.3%, on average.

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FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.