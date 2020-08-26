Here's Why Trupanion Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

The stock market was having a so-so day on Tuesday, with most major indexes hovering near the flatline throughout most of the morning. However, pet insurance provider Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) was a major exception -- as of 11 a.m. EDT, the stock was higher by more than 12%.

So what

Today's move appears to be driven by Trupanion's addition to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, where it will be replacing Ring Energy (NYSEMKT: REI).

Image source: Getty Images.

Now, being added to a stock market index may not have any impact on the fundamentals of the business itself, but it could certainly create upward momentum in the stock. For one thing, inclusion in a benchmark index is a good indicator that a company is growing, and it could land on more investors' radar. And perhaps more significantly, this means that index funds that track the S&P SmallCap 600 will have to buy shares of Trupanion to make sure their funds continue to be representative of the index.

There were a few other notable index moves today as well. Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) is moving up from the S&P SmallCap 600 to the S&P MidCap 400, and BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) will be taking its place in the small-cap group. Lithia's stock isn't reacting to the news (not surprising, since it is moving from one index to another, as opposed to being a completely new addition), while BankUnited is higher by 6% on the news. And to be thorough, Ring Energy is down more than 10% on the news that it will be replaced in the small-cap index by Trupanion.

Now what

After today's move, Trupanion is now up by 72% in 2020 and is more than 150% higher than it was a year ago. The company has exhibited strong revenue growth and impressive customer retention rates, and still has a huge addressable market opportunity. So although it has yet to achieve steady profitability, there could be more room to climb for this innovative insurance company.

10 stocks we like better than Trupanion

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Trupanion wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Trupanion. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.