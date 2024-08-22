Here's Why Trip.com (TCOM) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, Trip.com (TCOM) reached $42.60, with a -0.91% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the travel services company had lost 5.06% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Trip.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 26, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 5.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 16.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $7.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.79% and +17.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Trip.com. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.45% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Trip.com holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Trip.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.54.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

