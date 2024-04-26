Here's Why Trip.com (TCOM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Trip.com (TCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $50.60, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the travel services company had gained 14.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Trip.com in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.63, signifying a 40% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.61 billion, up 20.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.96 per share and a revenue of $7.35 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.03% and +17.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Trip.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Trip.com is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.13.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 185, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.