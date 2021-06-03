Here's Why Trinity Industries Stock Can See Downside

We believe that the stock price of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), a provider of railcar products and services, looks fully valued at current levels of around $28. TRN stock has doubled from levels of under $15 on March 23, 2020, when broader markets made a bottom. This compares to the S&P which has risen 88% over the same period. This slight outperformance can be attributed to the company’s better than estimated revenue growth over the recent quarters, and an expectation of improved pricing going forward, led by higher steel prices.

While the future looks promising for Trinity, lower volume and pricing headwinds have impacted its overall revenue and earnings growth over the recent quarters, as we discuss in the section below. Now that the stock has seen a large rise (up 39% in the last one year) despite revenue falling 41% y-o-y over the last four quarters, we believe TRN stock is vulnerable to downside risk in the near term. Our dashboard ‘Buy Or Fear Trinity Industries Stock‘ provides the key numbers behind our thinking.

Looking at a longer time period, TRN stock is up 35% from levels of $21 seen toward the end of 2018. The rise in the stock price over the last two years or so can be attributed to favorable changes in the company’s P/S multiple. Looking at the fundamentals, the company’s revenues declined 20% to $2.0 billion in 2020, compared to $2.5 billion in 2018. The revenue plunged over 33% y-o-y in 2020, primarily due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the company’s business. The company’s shares outstanding decreased 21% over the same period due to share repurchases. This means that on a per share basis, the company’s revenue saw a modest growth of 0.4% to $17.24, compared to $17.17 in 2018.

Despite a decline in its top-line, and no growth in RPS, the company’s P/S multiple expanded from levels of 1.2x in 2018 to 1.5x in 2020. While the P/S multiple has risen to 1.6x currently, we believe that it will likely decline going forward.

Outlook

Trinity has seen a significant impact on its business during the pandemic, with overall revenue falling over 33% to $2.0 billion in 2020. This can be attributed to fewer railcar deliveries, amid lower demand. Looking at the company’s performance in Q1 2021, total revenue of $399 million reflected a large 35% y-o-y decline, implying that the situation hasn’t improved much for railcar demand. The company’s Q1 revenues were actually better than the street estimate of $376 million. However, the company’s earnings per share of $0.07 was slightly lower than the consensus estimate of $0.08.

Looking forward, Trinity will likely see increased profitability, given the rise in steel prices. Furthermore, now that over 40% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, the economy is expected to rebound, boding well for Trinity’s business. That said, much of these positives appear to be priced in the current stock value of $28 for Trinity. In fact, at the current price of $28, TRN stock is trading at 1.6x its full year 2021 expected RPS of $17.15, based on consensus estimate. This compares with $17.24 RPS seen in 2020, and the 1.6x P/S multiple compares with levels of 1.2x and lower seen in 2018 and 2019, implying that the TRN stock is vulnerable to downside risk.

