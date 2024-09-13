Here's Why Toast (TOST) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Toast (TOST) closed at $26.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant software provider had gained 5.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toast in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 111.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.29 billion, reflecting a 24.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion, indicating changes of +78.72% and +26.75%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.59% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Toast holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.