Here's Why TJX (TJX) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $115.63, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 3.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.95%.

The the stock of parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores has risen by 0.26% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.66%.

The upcoming earnings release of TJX will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.09, indicating a 5.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.98 billion, indicating a 5.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.15 per share and a revenue of $56.19 billion, indicating changes of +10.37% and +3.64%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. TJX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.4 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.

It is also worth noting that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.