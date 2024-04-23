Here's Why TJX (TJX) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw TJX (TJX) ending at $94.50, denoting a +0.45% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.59%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's shares have seen a decrease of 4.18% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TJX in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.87, marking a 14.47% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.46 billion, up 5.76% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.07 per share and a revenue of $56.21 billion, indicating changes of +8.24% and +3.68%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Right now, TJX possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TJX is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.12. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.18 for its industry.

Meanwhile, TJX's PEG ratio is currently 2.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 34, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

