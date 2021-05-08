Here's Why Tilray Stock Is Surging

What happened

Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped Friday, following bullish analyst commentary. By the close of trading, the popular marijuana stock's price was up 14.4% after rising as much as 20.2% earlier in the day.

So what

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett raised his rating on Tilray's stock from underperform to buy. He now sees the cannabis producer's share price rising 42% to $23, following its recently completed merger with Aphria.

Analysts at Jefferies see sizable gains ahead for Tilray's shareholders. Image source: Getty Images.

Bennett believes the combination of Aphria and Tilray is a "perfect match," as it brings together their leading positions in Canada and international markets. He posits that the newly formed company is well positioned to gain share in its existing markets -- and make a successful push into the U.S. market.

Now what

With a large global geographic footprint, industry-leading operational scale, and low-cost production facilities, Tilray is poised to compete and win in the rapidly expanding cannabis market. Better still, management expects to wring out roughly $81 million in annual expenses, which should help to bolster the company's profitability. Tilray, in turn, appears set to generate strong increases in sales and profits -- and, by extension, additional gains for its investors -- in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Tilray, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tilray, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.