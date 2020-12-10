Here's Why the Time is Ripe to Tap Quality ETFs

Wall Street is on a steady mode courtesy of the vaccine rally. A divided Congress and hopes of stimulus supported the rally in recent weeks, pushing the key indexes to all-time highs.

Investors probably started considering the possibilities of a V-Shaped or U-shaped economic recovery. The rise in future OPEC oil output in a more gradual-than-expected manner, has also aided the stock market rally.

But how long will the vaccine rally last?

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may not be widely available in the United States until late June or July, as the company is busy meeting overseas orders. This means that the U.S. government may not be able to spread vaccination as fast as it had expected. And this is happening amid fast rising virus cases in the United States.

Though some market pundits believe that the worst is over, some are still doubtful about the longevity of the market recovery. Investor Peter Boockvar cautions bullishness is at dangerous levels, as quoted on CNBC.

“Sentiment has gotten as ebullient as we’ve seen in early 2000 [dot-com bubble euphoria],” the Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Dec 9. According to Boockvar, central banks’ easy-money policies designed to safeguard the pandemic-inflicted economy may also lead to inflationary threat next year.

Thus, we believe rates could rise next year, causing some sector rotation. Then again, the corporate activities, be it merger and acquisition or IPOs, are going on at full swing. Stimulus hopes in the United States are also strengthening. Vaccination will be starting in the several countries gradually.

Thus, what can really safeguard you in this situation is investing in some good-quality ETFs that have performed well in the peak of pandemic having returned decent year-to-date gains and have the strength to outperform in a post-pandemic economy.

ETFs in Focus

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF PEXL

The fund follows an objective rules-based methodology that uses a quality and a value screen to select top companies in the index universe. The index picks the top 100 companies with the highest foreign sales as a percentage of total sales and highest change in free cash flow growth over the past five years. The fund is up 21.5% this year and has added 5.9% past month.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund IQDG

The fund has access to the investment landscape of the developed international world, ex-U.S. and Canada dividend growing companies by applying quality and growth screens. The fund is up 13.1% this year and has gained 3.7% past month.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF XSHQ

Focusing on quality quotient is important even for the small-cap investing. The fund is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality Index. The index is composed of 120 securities in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index that have the highest quality score, which is calculated on the average of three fundamental measures: return on equity, accruals ratio and financial leverage ratio.

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund QLC

For investors seeking to tap the U.S. large-cap exposure with the quality, value and momentum factors may bet on the fund. The fund tracks the Northern Trust Quality Large Cap Index. It is up 10.6% this year and has gained 3.4% past month.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF JQUA

The fund provides equity exposure with a portfolio comprising the highest quality U.S. stocks in each sector. The fund invests in high-quality stocks, as defined by profitability, financial risk and earnings quality that aim to outperform over time. The fund has added 14.3% this year and 3.1% past month.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ): ETF Research Reports



FlexShares US Quality Large Cap ETF (QLC): ETF Research Reports



WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IQDG): ETF Research Reports



JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA): ETF Research Reports



Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.