Here's Why The RealReal Stock Spiked 21% Higher in January

What happened

Shares of luxury consignment-retailer The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) spiked 21.2% higher in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. During the month, several Wall Street analysts increased their bullish outlooks for the company. And The RealReal gave its own bullish thoughts on its industry.

So what

On Jan. 13, The RealReal released a report on the state of the luxury-consignment space, based on the trends it's seeing from its 20 million members. The report is chock-full of useful information for sellers, including which brands are hot and which fashion categories are reporting the strongest growth. But for investors, there's also a good takeaway. Younger users (ages 18 to 34) accounted for 31% of the company's consignor growth in 2020, suggesting longevity with its business model.

Image source: Getty Images.

However, analyst reports were likely the greater catalyst for The RealReal stock in January. According to the The Fly, four different analysts raised their price targets for the stock. These raised price targets range from $25 per share on the low end to $32 per share on the high end. These analysts believe the e-commerce trend is in the company's favor, and some even see an opportunity for international expansion.

Now what

Just as a reminder, no one has a crystal ball that can predict the near-term price per share of The RealReal stock. Analysts like the ones referenced here can often provide helpful thoughts when you're conducting your own research. But in the end, business results are what matter.

Investors only have a short wait for the company's business results. The RealReal is expected to report earnings later this month.

10 stocks we like better than TheRealReal

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and TheRealReal wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.