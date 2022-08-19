Here's Why Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Textainer Group Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Textainer Group Holdings had US$5.71b of debt, up from US$4.84b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$220.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$5.49b. NYSE:TGH Debt to Equity History August 19th 2022

A Look At Textainer Group Holdings' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Textainer Group Holdings had liabilities of US$618.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.35b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$220.4m as well as receivables valued at US$327.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$5.42b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$1.57b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Textainer Group Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Textainer Group Holdings has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.2 which suggests a meaningful debt load. However, its interest coverage of 3.3 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Looking on the bright side, Textainer Group Holdings boosted its EBIT by a silky 43% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Textainer Group Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Textainer Group Holdings saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

To be frank both Textainer Group Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But on the bright side, its EBIT growth rate is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. Overall, it seems to us that Textainer Group Holdings's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Textainer Group Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

