Here's Why TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Can Afford Some Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is TESSCO Technologies's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that TESSCO Technologies had debt of US$26.0m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$29.4m over a year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

A Look At TESSCO Technologies' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:TESS Debt to Equity History May 11th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, TESSCO Technologies had liabilities of US$79.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$36.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$234.2k and US$77.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$38.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since TESSCO Technologies has a market capitalization of US$66.3m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine TESSCO Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year TESSCO Technologies wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 16%, to US$522m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, TESSCO Technologies had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$23m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$5.5m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with TESSCO Technologies .

