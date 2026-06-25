Here's Why Teradyne Shares Surged Higher Today (Hint: It's AI and Micron-Related)

Key Points

Teradyne rose higher in sympathy with strong Micron earnings.

Analysts are raising price targets, signaling positive market sentiment.

10 stocks we like better than Teradyne ›

Shares in the automated test systems equipment company Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) rose by 10.5% today on a strong day of recovery for AI and semiconductor-related stocks. The move was sparked by an excellent set of earnings from memory chip company Micron Technology, a Teradyne customer, which helped dispel fears that the AI spending boom was about to slow.

Teradyne's exposure to the semiconductor spending cycle

Micron's earnings blew past expectations, with revenue of $41.5 billion in its fiscal third quarter, compared with the pre-earnings consensus of $36.5 billion, according to Visible Alpha.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It's another data point that supports the idea that AI spending, and in this case on high-bandwidth memory producers, is building momentum rather than slowing down. That's good news for Micron, and it's great news for Teradyne, because if its customers' revenue growth accelerates, they're highly likely to ramp up production, which means more demand for Teradyne's automated test equipment.

Its solutions help ensure quality control and improve production yields for chip manufacturers.

Where next for Teradyne

The improving memory and data center end markets weren't lost on Wall Street, and a BofA analyst raised his price target on the stock this week to $525 from $365, while maintaining a buy rating.

If the strength in Micron's revenue and guidance is repeated elsewhere, Teradyne's estimates will almost certainly have to be raised as well. Something to look out for in the coming weeks and months.

Should you buy stock in Teradyne right now?

Before you buy stock in Teradyne, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Teradyne wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $387,428!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,221,398!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 25, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Teradyne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.