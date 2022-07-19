Here's Why Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Tempur Sealy International's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Tempur Sealy International has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Tempur Sealy International's EPS catapulted from US$2.04 to US$3.49, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 71% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Tempur Sealy International achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 32% to US$5.1b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:TPX Earnings and Revenue History July 19th 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Tempur Sealy International's future EPS 100% free.

Are Tempur Sealy International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Tempur Sealy International shares worth a considerable sum. Holding US$95m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Should You Add Tempur Sealy International To Your Watchlist?

Tempur Sealy International's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Tempur Sealy International for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Tempur Sealy International that you need to be mindful of.

Although Tempur Sealy International certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

