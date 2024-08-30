Here's Why Teladoc (TDOC) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Teladoc (TDOC) standing at $7.17, reflecting a +0.99% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 17.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Teladoc in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.28, reflecting a 20% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $630.5 million, showing a 4.5% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$5.40 per share and a revenue of $2.55 billion, signifying shifts of -302.99% and -1.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Teladoc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 32.65% increase. As of now, Teladoc holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

