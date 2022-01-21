Here's Why Teladoc Is Like Tesla in 2019

In this video, I will be talking about Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and why I believe it's a screaming buy at these levels. Teladoc is the No. 2 position of Cathie Wood at ARK Invest. The stock is down 75% from its all-time highs but the underlying business has been getting better. Some might say it is very similar to Tesla's situation back in 2019. You can find the video below but here are some highlights.

Teladoc is actually cheaper today than before the pandemic, with a price-to-sales ratio of just over six and a market cap of $12 billion.

There are several reasons why the stock is down so much: a valuation reset, its reputation as a "COVID stock," and the acquisition of Livongo.

Management has guided for 25% to 30% revenue growth per year through 2024. In other words, it intends to build on its COVID-driven growth.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the telehealth industry will be worth more than $636 billion in 2028, rising at a compound annual growth rate of 32.1%.

Teladoc's per-member-per-month (PMPM) has more than doubled from $1.18 in 2020 to $2.57 in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA has increased 20 times since 2018, from $13 million to $260 million in 2021. Primary360 will drive more revenue growth this year and in turn higher revenue per member.

More than 40% of telehealth members have access to multiple products compared to fewer than 10% in 2017.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Jan. 20, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 20, 2022.

