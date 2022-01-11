Here's Why Teladoc Health Is Rising on Tuesday

What happened

Telemedicine leader Teladoc's (NYSE: TDOC) stock price was on the rise Tuesday, which was welcome news to shareholders after its recent slump. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Teladoc was up by 6%.

So what

There are two likely explanations for the upward move. First, the market has largely been selling off high-growth tech stocks in recent weeks, and Teladoc was not an exception to that trend. This group, though, is broadly rallying on Tuesday.

Second, and more specific to Teladoc, the company was the beneficiary of a somewhat favorable analyst note. Specifically, Sean Wieland of Piper Sandler kept his overweight rating on the healthcare stock and put a $118 price target on it. I say "somewhat favorable" because Wieland's previous price target for Teladoc was $183, but his new one is still 36% higher than the current price, even after Tuesday morning's move.

Now what

While this upward move is certainly a positive development for shareholders, it's important to take analyst actions like this with a big grain of salt. Nothing has changed about the underlying business as a result of it, and the fact remains that Teladoc is still more than 70% below the all-time high it set around a year ago. Investors will get more clarity about matters in a few weeks when Teladoc reports its latest quarterly results, and we'll see how actual company-specific news impacts the stock price.

